Swim and Dive: Virginia splits dual with N.C. State

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams concluded their final dual meet of the season on Saturday against N.C. State at the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center.

The No. 2 Virginia women’s team recorded a come-from-behind win against No. 6 N.C. State, defeating the Wolfpack 153-144.

The No. 10 Cavalier men fell 190.5-107.5 in the meet to the No. 6 Wolfpack.

The women’s meet

The women’s team battled to the last event in a closely contested meet against the Wolfpack. Senior Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala.), sophomore Jennifer Bell (Pelham, N.Y.) and freshman Alex Walsh (Nashville, Tenn.) led the team with wins in more than one event.

Sophomore Paige Madden (Mobile, Ala.) swam a time of 1:45.75 in the 200-yard freestyle and a time of 4:45.77 in the 500-yard freestyle to win both events.

Madden also swam anchor for the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay team as she, along with teammates freshman Reilly Tiltmann (Brookfield, Wisc.), sophomore Lexi Cuomo (Clifton, Va.) and senior Kyla Valls (Miami, Fla.) turned in a time of 3:18.67 to finish first.

Freshman Alex Walsh (Nashville, Tenn.) captured the top time of 1:53.26 in the 200-yard backstroke and the top time of 1:57.10 in the 200-yard individual medley to help the Cavaliers edge the Wolfpack at the meet.

Bell swept both springboards as Virginia had the top-two divers in both events. Bell recorded a score of 249.83 on the 1m, while Jocelyn Porter (Cornelius, N.C.) placed second with a score of 247.50. On the 3m board, Bell finished with a score of 274.73 and sophomore Charlotte Bowen (Dana Point, Calif.) placed second with a score of 260.78.

Junior Alexis Wenger (Detroit, Mich.) also captured a first-place finish for the Cavaliers. She swam a time of 59.92 in the 100-yard breaststroke to win the event.

The men’s meet

Four Cavaliers from the men’s team won events as freshman Matt Brownstead (Port Matilda, Pa.) turned in the fastest 50-yard freestyle time at 20.04.

Junior Justin Grender (Cincinnati, Ohio) went 1:44.63 in the 200-yard backstroke to win the event, while senior Matthew Otto (Neward, Del.) swam a 1:59.09 in the 200-yard breaststroke for first place.

Junior Casey Storch (Great Falls, Va.) rounded out the swim meet with the fastest performance in the 200-yard individual medley. He swam a time of 1:48.40 for the finish.

Additionally, senior Tristan Gess (Lakewood, Colo.) placed second on both boards, scoring 278.48 on the 1m and 274.43 on the 3m board.

Post-meet: UVA coach Todd DeSorbo

“I’m happy with how our teams performed today and throughout the weekend. This is a tough trip every time we come down south with two meets back-to-back with quick turnarounds. It takes a toll and it really showed today, but I was impressed with our team’s grit and willingness to battle despite the circumstances. I like the tough turnaround as it prepares us well for the upcoming championship season. We had some ups and downs, but the ladies were able to pull off a win and the men battled hard. Now we turn our focus towards championship season. I’m excited for what’s to come for this team.”

Next up

Virginia will return home on Feb. 5 to host the three-day Cavalier Invite at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville.

