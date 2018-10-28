Sweet opportunity for southwest syrup producers

Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold the 2018 Southwest Virginia Maple Syrup School for anyone interested in learning how to produce and market maple and other tree syrups.

The event will be held Nov. 16 and 17 at St. Paul Elementary School in Wise County and for both experienced and aspiring tree syrup producers. Speakers include industry experts from Virginia Tech and several syrup companies.

“We have a handful of folks in this area who have begun commercial syrup operations in the last three years, and we’re hoping this will be of interest to both experienced and beginning producers,” noted Extension agent Phillip Meeks.

Registration is required by Nov. 1, and participants can register online at https://register.ext.vt.edu or by calling Meeks at 276-328-6194.

