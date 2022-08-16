Shenandoah Valley Art Center works to help artists get ‘unstuck’ through workshop
The Shenandoah Valley Art Center is hosting a workshop on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help artists get unstuck.
Studio artist Joy Tartter and SVAC director Piper Groves will be on hand to give fresh inspiration to help get you on the road to finishing those pieces. The duo will aim to answer your questions with a focus on value, composition and contrast.
Artists are welcome to bring two to five pieces that you might need help with going from in progress to finised.
This isn’t a critique session – it’s an informal objective look at your work that needs a little bit of love to feel complete.
Works of all stages are welcome.
You will be talking about your work in a casual and welcoming one-on-one format.
The cost is $25.
For more information, visit svacart.com