Suter Science lectures at EMU announced
This semester’s Suter Science seminars at Eastern Mennonite University includes professionals working in disease ecology, behavioral health and crisis services, animal health, and biology.
The events will be held in Swartzendruber Hall of the Suter Science Center, and will be livestreamed for the off-campus community on the EMU Facebook page.
Wednesday, Sept. 14, 4 p.m. — “Emerging Vector-borne Disease in the Commonwealth” with Dr. Gillian Eastwood, assistant professor of vector-borne disease ecology in the Department of Entomology at Virginia Tech.
Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. — “Building-up the Behavioral Health System in a Time of Crisis: Opportunities and Challenges” with Dr. Rolando L. Santiago, chief of behavioral health and crisis services for the Department of Health and Human Services in Montgomery County, Maryland.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 4 p.m. — “Count Up: My Reflections on Science, Industry, and Life …” with Raul E. Diaz Lugo, global quality lead for Merck, Animal Health North America.
Wednesday, Nov. 30, 4 p.m. — “Characterization of Sensory Driven Intrinsic Iris Constriction in Mammals” with Dr. Marquis Walker, assistant professor of biology at James Madison University.
The lectures are made possible by the sponsorship of the Daniel B. Suter Endowment in Biology and the co-sponsorship of supporting programs.
Named in honor of long-time EMU biology professor, Daniel B. Suter (1920-2006), the Endowment in Biology was established in 1986 through the generous donations of alumni and friends and currently consists of more than $1 million of invested funds.