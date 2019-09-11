Suspects sought in robbery of BP station on Route 29, Airport Road
Albemarle County Police responded to a call for a robbery at the BP gas station at Route 29 & Airport Road at 4 a.m. Wednesday.
It was reported that the suspect, described as a heavyset black male, approximately 5’11” -6’5″ tall, entered the store brandishing a weapon and demanded money from the cashier.
ACPD is requesting assistance from the community in identifying the suspect, shown in the images taken from security cameras below. Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect should contact Detective Holmes at 434-872-4547.
There is no further information to release at this time.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.