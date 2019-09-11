Suspects sought in robbery of BP station on Route 29, Airport Road

Published Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019, 6:52 pm

Albemarle County Police responded to a call for a robbery at the BP gas station at Route 29 & Airport Road at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

It was reported that the suspect, described as a heavyset black male, approximately 5’11” -6’5″ tall, entered the store brandishing a weapon and demanded money from the cashier.

ACPD is requesting assistance from the community in identifying the suspect, shown in the images taken from security cameras below. Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect should contact Detective Holmes at 434-872-4547.

There is no further information to release at this time.