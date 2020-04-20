Suspects charged in odd armed robbery in Waynesboro

A Connecticut man pointed a gun at a man at a gas pump at the 7-Eleven on West Main in Waynesboro Sunday night, demanded that he give him the gas can that he was filling, got it from him, left, and now faces an armed robbery charge.

Kanon Shaiquan Lucas, 28, also stands charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felony.

Three other men – Daniel Benjamin Lucas, 27, Rashad Lucas, 26, and Brandon Armani Lucas, 21 – all face accessory to robbery charges.

The incident was reported at 9 p.m. Officers eventually tracked down a vehicle matching the description given by the victim on DuPont Circle.

The four subjects, who are brothers, are currently held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

