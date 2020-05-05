Suspect in May 2 Harrisonburg shooting turns himself in to police

The Harrisonburg Police Department has arrested Kobe Michael Davis the suspect charged with a shooting that occurred May 2 in the 1200 block of Devon Lane.

Davis, 22, of Harrisonburg is charged with discharging of a firearm in the city limits, shooting into an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding and felony property damage.

Davis turned himself in on Monday.

Davis is alleged to have fired into a vehicle occupied by individuals who were known to him. There were no injuries, and this was an isolated incident.

HPD asks anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have other related information to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

