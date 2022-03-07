Susan Swecker seeks re-election as state Democratic Party chair

Democratic Party of Virginia chair Susan Swecker announced her candidacy for re-election to the post on Monday.

A press release touting her effort touted growth in the party staff during her tenure from four to 15 and in the annual operating budget from $1 million to $3 million, and the party’s wins in the 2016 and 2020 presidential cycles, along with the wins by incumbent senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

Left out: what happened in 2021.

“We have made so much progress as a Party and Commonwealth over the last seven years, and now is the time to protect and build upon that progress,” Swecker said. “I look forward to speaking with Virginia Democrats in the coming month on my plans on how we will take a results-driven approach to build an even stronger Democratic Party for all Virginians.”

Swecker is pledging to focus the state party on holding Gov. Glenn Youngkin and General Assembly Republicans accountable, and electing Democrats at all levels across the Commonwealth – starting this November.

She also committed to creating year-round organizing and voter registration programs from Roanoke to Richmond, Arlington to Abingdon and everywhere in between.

Swecker formally got involved in the Democratic Party when she was elected chairwoman of the Highland County Democratic Committee at the age of 22. She has worked in a number of capacities to elect Democrats for more than 40 years spanning, from working on President Jimmy Carter’s presidential race to serving as executive director of the Democratic Party of Virginia.

Story by Chris Graham