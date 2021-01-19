Susan Platt endorses Andria McClellan for Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination

Susan Platt has announced her endorsement of Norfolk Councilmember Andria McClellan for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor.

“In 400 years, there have been 41 lieutenant governors of Virginia, including six Johns, four James, two Roberts and one L. Douglas. I have no doubt that in 2021, a Democratic woman, Andria McClellan will join that list,” said Susan Platt, former candidate for lieutenant governor and veteran political strategist. “A number of factors distinguish Andria: her business and local government experience, her passion for environmental sustainability and her innovative ideas to make government work better. As our next and first female Lieutenant Governor, I know she’ll use the office to get big things done for Virginia families.”

In the 2017 Democratic primary, Platt garnered more than 200,000 votes from Virginians. She is a veteran political strategist, having served as chief of staff to then-Sen. Joe Biden and campaign manager on U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb’s successful 1994 re-election.

She is the founder of Emerge Virginia and has operated Susan S. Platt Consulting since 1998.

“Thank you, Susan, for your support. As a long-time fixture of Democratic politics, your experience, insight and endorsement are invaluable in this historic race,” McClellan said. “Throughout her career, Susan has passionately worked to engage all Virginians in the political process, so together we can build a better future with access for all. Thank you, again, for your years of hard work and advocacy for Virginia families, and your support of my campaign.”

