Survey to shed light on local transportation priorities

The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization is taking public input to the streets with a series of pop-up meetings to learn about residents’ transportation needs and priorities in our region.

The input will inform the SAWMPO’s 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP), which prioritizes transportation projects for funding over the next 25-years.

SAWMPO will set up at the following places and events:

Staunton Farmers’ Market on Saturday, September 7, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Wharf Parking Lot, Byers Street in Historic Downtown Staunton

Waynesboro Farmers’ Market on Saturday, September 21, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Pavilion in Constitution Park, McElroy Street, Waynesboro

Virginia Chili Festival in Waynesboro on Saturday, September 28, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in Waynesboro

Augusta County Library, Tuesday, October 8, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville

Attendees will be able to submit their input in-person, or by completing a survey.

The survey is also available online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sawmpo-survey.

Respondents who complete the full survey will be entered to win one of two $20 Amazon gift cards.

