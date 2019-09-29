Survey to shed light on local transportation priorities

Published Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019, 6:55 pm

The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization is taking public input to the streets with a pop-up meeting to learn about residents’ transportation needs and priorities in our region.

The input will inform the SAWMPO’s 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP), which prioritizes transportation projects for funding over the next 25-years.

The next pop-up opportunity will be at Augusta County Library in Fishersville on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Attendees will be able to submit their input in-person, or by completing a survey.

The survey is also available online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LRTP-Survey.

Respondents who complete the full survey will be entered to win one of two $20 Amazon gift cards.



