Survey to determine need for local coworking space

Published Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, 9:46 am

During the past year working remotely has become a standard routine for many Americans. Global Workplace Analytics, a national research firm, estimates that 25-30 percent of the workforce will be working from home multiple days a week by the end of 2021.

While many see this as a great advantage, especially in rural communities, teleworking can present unique challenges such as distracting environments, unreliable internet access and lack of ergonomic equipment and furniture for many employees.

To potentially assist area residents with these challenges, the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, in cooperation with the University of Virginia and the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is conducting a public survey to determine the need for a coworking space located in the Fishersville area.

This survey will ascertain the demand for a Fishersville collective workspace that would include:

Convenient access to major highways and Interstate 64

Private secured offices or shared work areas

Reliable high-speed internet access

Communal office amenities

Free onsite parking

The short survey is available at the following link virginia.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bCRHqHSsg2FFkQ5 and will remain open through February 22ndh. Responses to this survey will assist decision makers in further developing this potential Coworking Space.

