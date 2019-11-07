Survey seeks input on future of Purcell Park

Are you interested in participating in the redesign of Purcell Park? Are there new park amenities you would like to see in the Harrisonburg park system? If so, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation wants to hear from you.

The community is invited to participate in a Purcell Park Master Plan public survey. Building upon recent efforts to collect public input through stakeholder meetings, focus group sessions, workshops with Harrisonburg youth, and a public forum, the survey seeks to better understand how residents currently use Purcell Park as well as determine future needs of the facility.

Even if you do not currently use Purcell Park, the department would like to hear from you. All responses are anonymous, and information is confidential.

The survey link is now available online at www.purcellparksurvey.org/open.

Paper copies will be available to those who do not wish to fill out the survey online at the following locations:

Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center, 305 S Dogwood Drive

Lucy F. Simms Center, 620 Simms Ave

Price Rotary Senior Center, 309 S Dogwood Drive

“On behalf of myself and our entire Parks and Recreation team, thank you for helping us make Purcell Park a place that will be cherished by many generations to come,” Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Director Luanne Santangelo said.

The survey, along with more information about the Purcell Park Master Plan project, may also be found by visiting www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/Purcell-Park-Master-Plan.

