Survey seeks Harrisonburg community input on future of Heritage Oaks Golf Course

The Harrisonburg community is invited to take part in a public survey seeking input on the operations and future of Heritage Oaks Golf Course.

The survey, available here, will help inform a study currently taking place.

The effort seeks to examine the economic viability and operational practices of Heritage Oaks Golf Course while assessing the role it serves within the community in enhancing the quality of life of Harrisonburg citizens.

Consultant Golf Business Advisors was chosen for the project.

The roughly 30-question survey seeks feedback both from those who play at the golf course and those who have never visited the course. Questions cover topics such as course condition and the costs of playing at Heritage Oaks, to what other activities or programs could be added at the venue to encourage new visitors to attend.

“Community feedback is vital to all that we do,” Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Director Luanne Santangelo said. “We hope our residents will take advantage of this opportunity to inform us of how we can make Heritage Oaks Golf Course a better amenity for our community moving forward.”

The survey will be available until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

Results will inform the overall study, which seeks to be completed this spring.

Additionally, the city will engage with the Urban Land Institute to provide a Technical Assistance Panel, or TAP, to evaluate matters of land-use concerning the course.

