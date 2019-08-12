Survey released for Downtown Parking Study

Resident input is needed as the City of Harrisonburg moves forward on its Downtown Parking Study.

A survey focused on what brings visitors to Downtown and how they park while there will be made available to the public Wednesday, Aug. 7, and placed on the City’s website and social media pages. The 21-question survey covers a range of topics, such as “How long does it usually take you to find parking in downtown” and “What are the biggest challenges faced when trying to park downtown?”

City officials hope Downtown visitors will take advantage of the survey to let staff know what they would like to see when it comes to future parking availability in Harrisonburg.

“This survey is an important piece of the puzzle when it comes to understanding how our residents visit the downtown area and how they determine where to park,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “This, coupled with our other efforts through this study, should present a clear picture on where we are and what we need to focus on moving forward.”

Added Harrisonburg Director of Economic Development Brian Shull, “It’s vital for us to make sure we are utilizing our parking in the downtown area to support not only our visitors, but our Downtown businesses. We want our Downtown to be as inviting as possible and easy to navigate to encourage return visitors to the Friendly City.”

The survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/F6FR36N. It will be available until Sept. 6 for anyone interested.

The Downtown Parking Study, launched in June, will include a public meeting in late August for residents to learn more and speak with City staff. More information on that event will be published soon. Visit www.harrisonburgva.gov for more information.

