Surprising reasons associated with hair volume thinning

Published Wednesday, May. 6, 2020, 7:27 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Thinning or loss of hair is devastating for everyone. For decades, luxurious hair is linked with good health, youth, and beauty. Many people are too sensitive about their hair, so when they find it to be thinning there is a loss of self-esteem, depression, and other emotional problems. Doctors recommend that in such a situation be positive to handle the emotional aspects.

Remember that, hair thinning does not mean life has ended. Your family and friends still adore you. You can even find a wig that compliments your fashion style. For example, Gettik hair fibers are designed for men and women struggling with thin hair. You can resolve your thin hair issue instantly. They look natural and are undetectable. You can get the color that blends with your hair.

You may be surprised to learn that hair volume decrease is associated with many things like –

New medication – Two kinds of hair loss occur – Telogen effluvium initiates within 8 to 12 weeks, after using new medicines. Anagen effluvium commonly happens in cancer patients due to regular chemotherapy doses.

– Two kinds of hair loss occur – Telogen effluvium initiates within 8 to 12 weeks, after using new medicines. Anagen effluvium commonly happens in cancer patients due to regular chemotherapy doses. Your workout regime – Excessive gym hours means pumping more iron, which affects your hairline later in life.

– Excessive gym hours means pumping more iron, which affects your hairline later in life. Iron deficiency – Iron helps to produce hemoglobin, which in turn helps in oxygen supply to the cells. Iron deficiency can mess this essential process like nail and hair growth.

– Iron helps to produce hemoglobin, which in turn helps in oxygen supply to the cells. Iron deficiency can mess this essential process like nail and hair growth. Birth control – Birth control pills cause androgen level increase, which adds to DHT production and researchers claim that this shrinks hair follicles.

– Birth control pills cause androgen level increase, which adds to DHT production and researchers claim that this shrinks hair follicles. Clogged hair follicles – Many people produce extra sebum that lubricates their skin naturally, even without using shampoo for a few days. In this condition, the culprit is because of clogged hair follicles.

– Many people produce extra sebum that lubricates their skin naturally, even without using shampoo for a few days. In this condition, the culprit is because of clogged hair follicles. Using wrong haircare or hairstyle products – When you find that a lot of hair is clogging the drain, check the products you are using. Replace standard shampoo with clarifying one.

– When you find that a lot of hair is clogging the drain, check the products you are using. Replace standard shampoo with clarifying one. When you become a mom – During pregnancy hair is in the resting phase, which makes it look healthy and strong. Soon after childbirth, you can experience postpartum thinning of lair because the resting phase has ended. It is a temporary condition.

– During pregnancy hair is in the resting phase, which makes it look healthy and strong. Soon after childbirth, you can experience postpartum thinning of lair because the resting phase has ended. It is a temporary condition. Thyroid condition – The hair cycle gets damaged because sufficient hormones don’t get produced.

– The hair cycle gets damaged because sufficient hormones don’t get produced. Over-dieting – Limiting daily calorie intake slows body functions and metabolism including hair growth cycle as necessary nutrients is no longer available.

– Limiting daily calorie intake slows body functions and metabolism including hair growth cycle as necessary nutrients is no longer available. Over-styling – Heated stool use for hair styling can cause severe damage to hair follicles.

– Heated stool use for hair styling can cause severe damage to hair follicles. Hormone replacement therapy – HRT means increasing testosterone levels, which is not a great thing for hair follicles, as they don’t adapt to the hormonal changes.

– HRT means increasing testosterone levels, which is not a great thing for hair follicles, as they don’t adapt to the hormonal changes. Auto-immune disease – Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that hinders hair growth.

– Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that hinders hair growth. Trichotillomania – Hair pulling disorder is afflicted by people struggling with anxiety or OCD.

– Hair pulling disorder is afflicted by people struggling with anxiety or OCD. Smoking – Smoking damages hair follicles DNA, so better quit it!

Smoking damages hair follicles DNA, so better quit it! Lack of sleep – Your body gets pushed into distressed condition. It makes you feel exhausted and even your hair follicles feel the same.

– Your body gets pushed into distressed condition. It makes you feel exhausted and even your hair follicles feel the same. Polycystic ovary syndrome – Consistent hormonal level fluctuations cause loss of hair volume.

– Consistent hormonal level fluctuations cause loss of hair volume. Genetics – The common reason for baldness is genetics.

– The common reason for baldness is genetics. Stress – Stress sneakily impacts your overall health and high levels can shock the hair cycle pushing it in a shedding phase.

– Stress sneakily impacts your overall health and high levels can shock the hair cycle pushing it in a shedding phase. Just undergone a surgery – Body goes under stress during surgery, so the normal bodily functions including hair growth get disturbed.

Contact a reliable trichologist for your hair thinning or hair loss solution!

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments