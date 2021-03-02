Sunrise Virginia endorses Sam Rasoul in Democratic Party lieutenant governor race

Sunrise Virginia is endorsing Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul to serve as Virginia’s next lieutenant governor.

“Del. Rasoul comes from one of Virginia’s poorest districts, which is why he’s so passionate in pushing for big, bold, progressive solutions,” Sunrise Virginia Co-Lead Mitra Kashani said. “In this race, he has centered his campaign on organizing for an equitable response to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping Virginians get the information and help they need, and advocating for health care as a right for all Virginians going forward

“We trust that as lieutenant governor, he will remain an outspoken and vociferous voice for the people of Virginia, no matter their zip code or political party,” Sunrise Virginia Co-Lead Fionnuala Fisk said.

Sunrise Virginia had previously endorsed Jennifer Carroll Foy for governor.

Sunrise Virginia represents hubs from across the commonwealth, including Alexandria, Charlottesville, Chesapeake, Chesterfield, Fredericksburg, Fairfax, Harrisonburg, McLean, Richmond, Roanoke, Williamsburg and Woodbridge.

