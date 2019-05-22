Summer is coming: DGIF urges you to be safe on the water

National Safe Boating Week is May 18-24. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is reminding all boaters to stay safe this summer, and always wear a life jacket while on the water.

A good day on the water can turn tragic in seconds. No matter where you boat – from large lakes and rivers to small farm ponds – wearing a life jacket is essential for safety!

Check the ‘Fit’ of Your Life Jacket

While getting ready for the boating season, boaters should make sure they have U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets in good condition that fit every occupant of the boat, including children. Safe Boating Week is a great time to inspect your gear including your inflatable life jacket.

Inflatable life jackets make it easy for adults to “Wear It” while enjoying their time on the water and being a good role model for young people on their boats.

Learn More

To learn more about boating laws in Virginia and about boating safety education courses, visit the Department’s website at: www.dgif.virginia.gov/boating.

Remember, everyone wants to have a safe, enjoyable day on the water.

Do your part by wearing your life jacket and taking a boating safety education course. Always be responsible, be safe, and have fun!

