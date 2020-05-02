Summer hours delayed for Downtown Staunton trolley service
BRITE has elected not to extend the evening service hours for the Downtown Trolley in Staunton in order to minimize the risk of exposure to trolley operators and riders.
Every stop on the downtown route, except for two, is covered by the North and West Staunton loops run by BRITE. If riders have essential trips they need to take after 6 p.m. they will be able to use these routes.
Notice and signage will be placed at the unserved stops to notify riders of the closest alternate stop location. Use of these alternate stops will grant riders the same access to Staunton as they would have riding the Downtown Trolley during extended summer hours.
For more detailed information on bus schedules and available stops, visit www.britebus.org.
