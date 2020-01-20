Suicide-alertness training scheduled in Waynesboro in March
Two safeTALK suicide prevention programs have been scheduled in March in Waynesboro. A morning session will be held March 10 and an evening session will be offered on March 12.
safeTALK is a 3-1/2 hour evidence-based program that prepares helpers to identify persons with thoughts of suicide and connect them to suicide first-aid resources. It is the world’s fastest-growing suicide-prevention training with more than 120,000 attending each year.
“We are so pleased to partner and be able to offer this training at no cost to the region,” said Crystal Heinz, executive director of the Staunton-based Mental Health America of Augusta. “We had a strong response to our #GivingTuesday fundraising and are glad that we can offer this training as a result of so many people’s interest in providing suicide-prevention trainings.”
Training and refreshments will be offered to participants at no cost thanks to the generous support of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Mental Health America of Augusta and Valley Community Services Board.
The program is to everyone ages 15+. The workshop includes powerful videos that illustrate both non-alert and alert responses. Discussion and practice stimulate learning.
Space is limited. Advance registration is required.
More information is available online at https://www.facebook.com/pg/MentalHealthAmericaOfAugusta/events/
Info: https://www.livingworks.net/safetalk
