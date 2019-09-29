Subhash’s run At Oracle/ITA Masters ends in semifinals

UVA women’s tennis freshman Natasha Subhash’s (Fairfax, Va.) run at the Oracle/ITA Masters came to an end in the semifinals with a loss to ninth-ranked Jada Hart of UCLA on Saturday.

Hart won the semifinal matchup by a score of 6-2, 6-1 at the Malibu Racquet Club.

Subhash’s run to the semifinals featured wins over two nationally-ranked singles players, including No. 71 Chiara Tomasetti of Northern Arizona in the second round and seventh-ranked Sara Daavettila of North Carolina in the quarterfinals. The Virginia freshman won all three of her matches in straight sets leading up to the semifinal match with Hart.

It was the first collegiate action for Subhash who was rated as the top newcomer in the nation in the preseason ITA rankings released earlier this month.

In mixed doubles action, Subhash and her partner Sven Lah of Baylor stormed through the bracket on the way to the championship. The duo won five consecutive matches, culminating with a 6-2 victory over the tandem of Juan Carlos Aguilar of Texas A&M and Katerina Jokic of Georgia in the final on Saturday night.