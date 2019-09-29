Subhash’s run At Oracle/ITA Masters ends in semifinals
UVA women’s tennis freshman Natasha Subhash’s (Fairfax, Va.) run at the Oracle/ITA Masters came to an end in the semifinals with a loss to ninth-ranked Jada Hart of UCLA on Saturday.
Hart won the semifinal matchup by a score of 6-2, 6-1 at the Malibu Racquet Club.
Subhash’s run to the semifinals featured wins over two nationally-ranked singles players, including No. 71 Chiara Tomasetti of Northern Arizona in the second round and seventh-ranked Sara Daavettila of North Carolina in the quarterfinals. The Virginia freshman won all three of her matches in straight sets leading up to the semifinal match with Hart.
It was the first collegiate action for Subhash who was rated as the top newcomer in the nation in the preseason ITA rankings released earlier this month.
In mixed doubles action, Subhash and her partner Sven Lah of Baylor stormed through the bracket on the way to the championship. The duo won five consecutive matches, culminating with a 6-2 victory over the tandem of Juan Carlos Aguilar of Texas A&M and Katerina Jokic of Georgia in the final on Saturday night.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.