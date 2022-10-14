Menu
Study: Virginians hit their peak at this age with life satisfaction

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

Finding satisfaction in life comes at different times in life for different people.

And, for Virginians, that apparently happens at age 43, which is below the national average.

business moped helmet travel
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Texans and Louisianans also reach their peak of satisfaction at age 43.

According to a study by Mixbook, a technology platform powered by storytelling with photo books, the average American believes they have attained peak life satisfaction with work, friends, family and relationships at a certain age.

Mixbook surveyed 3,442 respondents aged 65 and over, and discovered that the average Virginian life peaked with satisfaction at age 43. The national average is age 44. According to Mixbook, by that age, many have a family, an established career, a stable home and a decent income.

“While what drives our satisfaction may vary, our relationships with friends and family, and our time together, are at the core of human happiness,” Mixbook Director of Marketing Leslie Albertson said in a press release. “Deepening our relationships is about celebrating memories and connecting through shared stories together – from childhood memories to love stories- photo books tell a story and demonstrate the love and care you have for the people and moments that matter most.”

Fifty-two percent of survey respondents, according to Mixbook, said the pandemic increased satisfaction with life.

Three in four said they would choose love over wealth if they had to choose between the two.

Variations between states included Marylanders reaching peak satisfaction at age 37. Vermont residents wait longer to peak at age 63.

A large percentage expressed satisfaction so far with their careers: 79 percent, while 58 percent are happy with personal relationships.

The majority of respondents when asked what aspect of their lives they were happiest with, 38 percent said relationships, 18 percent were happiest with their health, 15 percent happiest with their romantic partners, 14 percent happiest with their careers and 11 percent happiest with their homes.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

