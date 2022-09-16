Safest states for drivers: Virginia ranks #10 nationally, and best in the South

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

safest states in americaNew data shows that drivers and pedestrians in Virginia have less to worry when it comes to road safety.

According to the Safest States in America – a study that identifies which states are the safest in transportation and infrastructure, drivers in Virginia are setting an example by representing one of the states with the lowest rates of pedestrian fatalities in the country.

Here are the top 20 safest states in America for drivers:

(Best to worst ranked in descendent order)

  • #1 Minnesota
  • #2 Iowa
  • #3 North Dakota
  • #4 Nebraska
  • #5 New Hampshire
  • #6 Idaho
  • #7 Utah
  • #8 Vermont
  • #9 Wyoming
  • #10 Virginia
  • #11 Kansas
  • #12 South Dakota
  • #13 Ohio
  • #14 Wisconsin
  • #15 Massachusetts
  • #16 Indiana
  • #17 Oklahoma
  • #18 Alabama
  • #19 Maine
  • #20 Georgia

Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota ranked in top positions not only for having one of the best roads in the country but for having one of the lowest rates of car passenger and pedestrian fatalities per capita.

Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada and Alaska ranked last, 46-50.

The results of the study are based on the analysis of five relevant metrics ranging from roads conditions, fatality rates from traffic accidents and bridge conditions.

For the complete study and metrics, visit https://topagency.com/report/safest-states-in-america/

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.