Safest states for drivers: Virginia ranks #10 nationally, and best in the South
New data shows that drivers and pedestrians in Virginia have less to worry when it comes to road safety.
According to the Safest States in America – a study that identifies which states are the safest in transportation and infrastructure, drivers in Virginia are setting an example by representing one of the states with the lowest rates of pedestrian fatalities in the country.
Here are the top 20 safest states in America for drivers:
(Best to worst ranked in descendent order)
- #1 Minnesota
- #2 Iowa
- #3 North Dakota
- #4 Nebraska
- #5 New Hampshire
- #6 Idaho
- #7 Utah
- #8 Vermont
- #9 Wyoming
- #10 Virginia
- #11 Kansas
- #12 South Dakota
- #13 Ohio
- #14 Wisconsin
- #15 Massachusetts
- #16 Indiana
- #17 Oklahoma
- #18 Alabama
- #19 Maine
- #20 Georgia
Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota ranked in top positions not only for having one of the best roads in the country but for having one of the lowest rates of car passenger and pedestrian fatalities per capita.
Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada and Alaska ranked last, 46-50.
The results of the study are based on the analysis of five relevant metrics ranging from roads conditions, fatality rates from traffic accidents and bridge conditions.
For the complete study and metrics, visit https://topagency.com/report/safest-states-in-america/