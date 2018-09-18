Study: Bring your tech jobs to Staunton-Waynesboro

A study by the website Student Loan Hero lists the Staunton-Waynesboro area on its list of best places to work in tech.

The study actually ranks The 100 Best Cities to Work in Tech, and, technically, Staunton and Waynesboro are separate cities, but, so what.

The analysis looked at data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to find cities that offer the best pay for tech professionals.

The analysis takes into account cost of living, which in our area is, as we know, low.

And actually, lower than you’d think: according to the numbers, the cost of living in the Staunton-Waynesboro area is 15.2 percent below the national average.

Meaning: the top local tech salary, listed at $112,400 in this study, which has software systems developer as our top local tech job, carries real-income spending power of $132,547.

Not bad.

View the full study here: The 100 Best Cities to Work in Tech.

