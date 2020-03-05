Students to serve for National Youth Volunteer Corps Day

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA’s Youth Volunteer Corps affiliate will be participating on National YVC Day on Saturday, March 7.

The local group of students will spend a portion of their Saturday afternoon serving with The Cinderella Project in the Staunton Mall, helping the non-profit organization prepare for prom season. The Cinderella Project exists to make sure no student is ever priced out of prom by creating a discreet invite-only boutique.

“We’ve partnered with The Cinderella Project on two occasions in the past, and this is a great way for us to participate in YVC Day nationally,” said Chris Lassiter, program director for the local YVC affiliate. “One of the core values of YVC is that the volunteer work has some sort of meaning to the students, and The Cinderella Project directly helps students.”

The local Staunton-based YVC group is one of two statewide affiliates – the other is in Hampton Roads – and one of approximately 40 scattered throughout the United States and Canada.

Youth Volunteer Corps began in 1987 as a summer service program in for youth in Kansas City. Today, it’s a network of affiliated organizations engaging youth ages 11-18 in team-based, structured, diverse, service opportunities.

