Students show appreciation with letters to farmers

For a third consecutive year the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is encouraging students to thank farmers who produce foods for their holiday meals.

Introduced in 2016, the Thank an American Farmer or Rancher program gives students the opportunity to learn about food production during classroom activities and then compose thank-you letters to farmers.

The Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom program, a participant since the thank-you project’s inception, will continue encouraging students to thank Virginia farmers this holiday season.

“The American Farm Bureau creates great programming for outreach and educators,” said Tammy Maxey, AITC senior education manager. “The Thank an American Farmer program is always an important thing. It is good for children to recognize the farmers, the men and women across the country who do that for them. That is what Agriculture in the Classroom is all about—teaching our young people where their food and basic needs come from. The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture is a great partner for us in that effort.”

The AFBFA makes sample lesson plans, classroom discussion topics, activities and suggested reading guides available at no cost to teachers. Resources can be found at https://bit.ly/32don1e.

Students’ letters should be addressed to the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture and mailed to 600 Maryland Ave. SW, Suite 1000W, Washington DC 20024. The AFBFA will distribute letters to producers.

The AITC program is funded by donations from the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

For more information visit AgInTheClass.org.

