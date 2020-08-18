Students selected for Youth Leadership Council for traffic safety

Published Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, 8:49 am

Fourteen high school students from across the Commonwealth were recently selected to serve on Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety’s Youth Advisory Council for the 2020-2021 school year.

The students were selected based on information submitted on a three-part application process that included personal information, essay questions, and a letter of recommendation. The students who were selected are passionate about highway safety and the well-being of their peers. They are leaders in their high schools who have been selected to work with YOVASO on a statewide level to bring about positive changes in driver and passenger safety.

“I love working with this group of passionate and dedicated leaders for traffic safety from across Virginia,” said Callie Clary, YOVASO Regional Trainer and YAC Coordinator. “This year, more than ever, we’re going to rely on YAC to develop new and interactive ways to reach teens whether they are at home or in school.”

YAC students are responsible for developing and delivering programs and messages that will engage their peers and influence them to be safer drivers and passengers. As youth advisors, the members keep YOVASO youth-led and are an important part of the program’s mission. This year the Council will focus on increasing seat belt use among teens and speed prevention.

This year’s members are:

Haley Gott, Franklin County High School , Sophomore

, Sophomore Payton Poindexter, Jefferson Forest High School , Junior

, Junior Bailey Dills, Liberty High School , Junior

, Junior Taylor Sherry, Louisa County High School , Junior

, Junior Isabel Cotton, Menchville High School , Senior

, Senior Christian Brown, Monacan High School , Junior

, Junior Cadence Kille, Park View High School , Junior

, Junior Breyon Mayo, Patrick Henry High School , Senior

, Senior Bryanna Mayo, Patrick Henry High School , Senior

, Senior Alaila Brooks, Randolph-Henry High School , Senior

, Senior Alicia Lawrence, Randolph Henry High School , Senior

, Senior Nicholas Futrell, Stafford High School , Sophomore

, Sophomore Derrick Hughes, Staunton River High School , Sophomore

, Sophomore Diamond Kellogg, Stuarts Draft High School, Senior

YOVASO is Virginia’s Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Teen Driver and Passenger Safety and is a program of the Virginia State Police. YOVASO is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV and membership is open and free for all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 78 active members.





