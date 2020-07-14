Students add their voices to the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors

They will also soon share the responsibility of representing those students at university’s highest level of governance.

“I’m just one student and I have one experience,” said Sturgeon, who will represent graduate students on Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors during the 2020-21 academic year. “One of the great challenges of this is just being able to represent such a diverse body of students in a way that does justice to all their experiences and what they each need as students. I’m excited about that.”

Pastore, who will represent undergraduate students, said she was looking forward to being the undergraduate students’ voice and helping address inequalities within the overall student experience during an important time in the university’s history.