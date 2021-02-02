Stubborn winter storm still impacting travel in the Shenandoah Valley

Overnight refreezing and some additional snow showers have created slick driving conditions Tuesday morning in many parts of the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

The Virginia Department of Transportation urges motorists to drive defensively, wear seat belts, and be alert for patches of ice or snow especially on secondary roads.

VDOT crews continue plowing and treating roadways in the 11-county Staunton District. VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Secondary roads and subdivision streets are treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews focus on roadways that are traveled most.

Here are the road conditions as of 4:00 a.m. Tuesday in the VDOT Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

– Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties. Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County.

– Clear conditions in Warren County. Interstate 81 – Minor conditions in Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham counties.

– Minor conditions in Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta and Rockingham counties. Primary roads – Minor conditions Highland, Shenandoah, Frederick and Clarke counties. Minor conditions on Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) and clear conditions on other primary roads. Clear conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Augusta, Rockingham, Page and Warren counties.

– Minor conditions Highland, Shenandoah, Frederick and Clarke counties. Minor conditions on Route 56 (Tye River Turnpike) and clear conditions on other primary roads. Clear conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Augusta, Rockingham, Page and Warren counties. Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick and Clarke counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

