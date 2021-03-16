Stuarts Draft woman dies from injuries in crash on Route 254 just outside of Waynesboro

A Stuarts Draft woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Route 254 just outside of Waynesboro on Sunday.

According to Virginia State Police, Karen T. Gay, 59, was traveling east on Route 254 around 1:19 p.m. Sunday when her 2010 Honda Civic ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and crossed into the westbound lane striking a 2016 Buick Enclave driven by Amy E. Bradley, 45, of Fishersville.

Gay was medflighted to University of Virginia Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Bradley was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

