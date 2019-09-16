Stuarts Draft schools temporarily on lockdown

Published Monday, Sep. 16, 2019, 12:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Schools in the Stuarts Draft area were placed on lockdown Monday morning after a 911 call reporting shots fired in the 900 block of Augusta Farms Road.

The location of the report is roughly four-tenths of a mile from the complex that includes Stuarts Draft High School, Stuarts Draft Middle School and Stuarts Draft Elementary School.

The call came in at 9:06 a.m.

Deputies were unable to locate any threat to the schools in the area.