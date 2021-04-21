Stuarts Draft man in jail on arson charges

Published Wednesday, Apr. 21, 2021, 5:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Stuarts Draft man is in custody after being arrested and charged with arson in an incident on Greenbriar Lane in Augusta County.

Danny E. Hearn Jr., 47, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Augusta County deputies had been dispatched to the scene at 2 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a suspicious fire of a travel trailer. Upon arrival, the deputies were able to extinguish the fire with a garden hose and determined the damage was minimal, consisting of an estimated $2,500 in smoke and fire damage to the exterior of the camper.

Hearn is alleged to have gone onto the property of the victim and set the camper on fire.

He was arrested at a nearby residence on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court, and subsequently charged with arson and violation of a protective order.

No injuries were reported.

Related

Comments