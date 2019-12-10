Stuarts Draft man arrested, charged in abduction, assault case
A Stuarts Draft man faces charges in an abduction that reportedly played out over the course of several days.
Peter E. Whitlow, 23, is alleged to have assaulted and held a woman against her will over a period of several days. It’s also alleged that Whitlow discharged a weapon inside the residence during the ongoing, volatile, incident.
An infant was present but uninjured. The adult female victim suffered minor injuries.
After the gunfire, the situation de-escalated, and the female victim was allowed to leave.
Whitlow is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
