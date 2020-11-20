Structure fire in Albemarle County displaces two residents

A home on Secretarys Sand Road in Albemarle County sustained $250,000 in damages in a fire reported at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.

Units from Albemarle County and Nelson County responded to the fire in the 1870s-era single-family dwelling.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be accidental and the estimated fire loss to be $250,000. Family and the American Red Cross have provided assistance to the two displaced residents. No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

