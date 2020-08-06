Structure fire at Lions Watch Farm in Albemarle County
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Lions Watch Farm reported at 5:08 p.m. on Wednesday.
The fire was reported to be fully involved in a two-story barn by the first arriving unit at 5:24 pm.
The building is being considered a complete loss. The fire continues to smolder, and will be monitored by ACFR crews and the homeowner through the night.
There are no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.