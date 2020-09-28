Structure fire at Hydraulic Wash Laundromat: No injuries reported

Published Monday, Sep. 28, 2020, 5:53 pm

Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Department responded to reports of smoke and fire at Hydraulic Wash Laundromat located at 2405 Hydraulic Road on Monday at 2:05 p.m.

First responding units arrived on scene in four minutes.

Everyone evacuated the building safely, and there were no reported injuries.

The accidental fire is being investigated by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal to determine cause and total damage costs.

