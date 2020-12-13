Structure fire at Albemarle County daycare causes $60K in damages

Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue and the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a structure fire at We Care Daycare 4Kids located at 1550 Seminole Trail at 3:50 p.m. Saturday.

The first unit arrived on location to find smoke exiting around the roofline. The fire was quickly extinguished and a building search was completed.

The daycare facility was closed and not occupied at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be accidental and the estimated fire loss to be $60,000.

