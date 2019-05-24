Strong outing from Solter lifts Lynchburg Hillcats to W

The Lynchburg Hillcats held off a late Carolina Mudcats rally for the second straight day, winning 5-2 on Thursday night.

The Mudcats (28-19) brought the tying run to plate in the ninth inning, but Hillcats (23-22) reliever Jared Robinson got Tristen Lutz to ground out to end the game.

Lynchburg started the scoring in the first inning. Wilbis Santiago singled with one out, and Nolan Jones belted a two-run shot, his second of the season, to give the Hillcats a 2-0 edge.

In the fifth inning, Lynchburg took advantage of a pair of Carolina errors to double their lead. Mike Rivera led off with a single, and Luke Wakamatsu reached when Pat McInerney bobbled a ground ball. With two out, Wilbis Santiago hit a fly ball to left field that Joantgel Segovia lost in the lights, falling in to allow both runners to score for a 4-0 Hillcats lead.

Leading off the sixth, Oscar Gonzalez crushed a solo home run, his sixth of the season, just inside the left field foul pole. The blast extended Lynchburg’s lead to 5-0.

The shutout bid ended in the ninth inning. Robinson allowed a lead off home run to McInerney, his third of the year, to cut the lead to 5-1. Eddie Silva followed with a double and moved to third base on a wild pitch. That set up pinch-hitter Wes Rogers, who drove in Silva with a sacrifice fly to make it a 5-2 contest, but Robinson was able to preserve the win.

Matt Solter (Win, 3-0) was dominant for the third straight start. He fired 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing give hits and striking out five. He trimmed his ERA to 1.02 through three starts. Robert Broom retired all four hitters he faced, and Anthony Gose tossed a scoreless eighth inning. Robinson surrendered two runs on four hits in the ninth.

Nelson Hernandez (Loss, 5-2) gave up five runs (three earned) on four hits. Matt Hardy worked two scoreless innings and Cody Beckman worked a clean ninth.

The Hillcats now head home to begin a four-game series on Friday against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, A-Adv. affiliate of the Houston Astros. Lynchburg will send right-hander Justin Garza (3-3, 5.12) to the mound against Woodepckers righty Chad Donato (3-5, 5.67). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:20 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

Aloha Weekend highlights include post-game fireworks shows on Friday, May 24 presented by Pepsi and Saturday, May 25 presented by MedExrpess. Saturday’s game will also be Cats Cares Night at City Stadium, where all tickets are FREE, but fans are asked to give a donation at the box office to one of three pre-selected charities: The Society of St. Andrews, Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter and Journey Home Foster and Adoption Services and Support.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

