Strong outing from Gutierrez, Heyward homer, enough for Squirrels in 3-2 win

Behind a two-run home run from Jacob Heyward and a season-high 5.2 innings from Alfred Gutierrez, the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Akron RubberDucks, 3-2, on Sunday at Canal Park.

Akron (23-25) tallied its first run of the game in the second inning against Gutierrez (Win, 1-2) when Ka’ai Tom hit a solo home run to right field. It was the second home run in as many games for Tom.

In addition to completing a season-high 5.2 innings, Gutierrez struck out a season-high seven batters while allowing just one run on two hits.

Richmond (17-28) took the lead in the fifth on Heyward’s two-run homer off of left-hander Sam Hentges (Loss, 1-6). After Brandon Van Horn doubled with two outs, Heyward drove a 3-1 pitch from Hentges over the right-center field fence for his sixth home run of the year.

The Flying Squirrels added an insurance run in the eighth. After Johneshwy Fargas drew a two-out walk, he stole second base — his 11th steal of the season — to reach scoring position. Next, Hamlet Marte singled to right to bring home Fargas to make it a 3-1 game.

The RubberDucks cut the deficit to one in bottom of the eighth inning. With runners on first and second and one out, Mitch Longo grounded into a fielder’s choice to second base. Jalen Miller retired Ernie Clement at second base, but Van Horn’s relay throw to first for a double play was wild, allowing Logan Ice to score from second. It was Richmond’s fourth error of the game.

Right-hander Melvin Adon (Save, 6) allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, but recorded two quick outs with Marte’s help. Adon struck out Tom with a slider and Marte caught pinch-runner Tyler Friis stealing at second base for a double play. Two pitches later, Jonah Arenado closed the game and secured the win with a leaping grab at third base for the final out.

The Flying Squirrels finish their series against the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park on Monday, when left-hander Garrett Williams (1-4, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to face right-hander Eli Morgan (1-0, 1.59 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 12:35 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Following Monday’s contest the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Tuesday for a three-game set against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. In observance of an extended Memorial Day holiday, the first 1,500 fans 15 and older at The Diamond on Tuesday will receive a 10th season camo T-shirt presented by Virginia Birth Father Registry (adult sizes S-3XL, while supplies last). Gates open at 5:30 PM.

On Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans 15 and older will receive a bobblehead of revolutionary war figure and Virginia’s first governor Patrick Henry, who is best known for his famed “liberty or death” speech at St. John’s Church, presented by Bojangles’. Gates open at 5:30 PM.

The series against Binghamton and the homestand concludes on Thursday, when David “The Bullet” Smith Jr., better known as the Human Cannonball, returns to Funnville to launch himself out of a cannon and ignite a postgame In-Your-Face fireworks show as part of the 10 memorable past promotions series. Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google