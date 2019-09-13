String of burglaries has attention of Harrisonburg PD

Published Friday, Sep. 13, 2019, 12:51 am

The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information regarding a string of burglaries, the majority of which occurred sometime during the evening of Monday, Sept. 9th or in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 10th.

The following businesses were burglarized during that time frame:

Sentara RMH Integrative Medicine and Palliative Care, 1931 Medical Avenue

Harrisonburg Internal Medicine, 1937 Medical Avenue

Internal Medicine, 1920-F Medical Avenue

Virginia Prosthetics, 1920-H Medical Avenue

Turner Travel, at 614 Hawkins Street, was also burglarized the same night and is believed to possibly be linked to the burglaries that occurred on Medical Avenue. A sixth burglary, also possibly linked to the previous five, occurred at 645 Pleasant Valley Road during the evening of Thursday, Sept. 5th or in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 6th. Two businesses, Shencorp and Valley Fleet Service, share this address.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Any information that leads to the arrest of an offender or the recovery of stolen property is eligible for a cash pay-out of up to $1,000 through the Crime Solvers program. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-5745050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).