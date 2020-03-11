Stretch of Forest Hill Road in Harrisonburg to briefly close Thursday

Crews will briefly close a short section of Forest Hill Road in Harrisonburg on Thursday to accommodate work related to the realignment of the Interstate 81 North off ramp onto Port Republic Road.

Forest Hill Road will be closed between Port Republic Road and Oak Hill Drive. Local traffic will be accommodated, but drivers will not be able to reach Port Republic Road from University Boulevard in that area. The road is expected to have reopened for Friday.

The I-81 North realignment will relocate the northbound off ramp to make it align with Forest Hill Road. The project seeks to improve the safety of drivers on Port Republic Road and of those trying to access Forest Hill Road after exiting the interstate. The project also will relocate the James Madison University R-10 and R-11 parking lot entrance to Hunters Road, and the university has been a significant partner in the overall project – providing all needed right of way and easements for the project at no cost to the City.

The City was awarded a Virginia Department of Transportation Smart Scale grant for the realignment.

