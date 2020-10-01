Street sweeping pilot in Charlottesville, Albemarle set to launch on Saturday

Albemarle County has partnered with the City of Charlottesville to explore the long-term viability of expanding Charlottesville Public Works’ street sweeping program to Albemarle’s entrance corridor streets near the city.

To limit the impact on traffic, sweepers will work on weekends from 4-9 a.m. The pilot effort is set to complete two full rotations of streets, accomplished in October and November. Parking will not be affected.

Sweeping streets has multiple benefits. Clean streets improve safety for vehicles and bicycles. Removing debris from the streets improves water quality for streams and rivers. Regular sweeping sends a clear message that a community cares for its infrastructure.

The matter collected from the street sweeping effort – gravel, dirt, and other debris collectively called “spoils” – will be disposed of at the Ivy Materials Utilization Center.

Street sweepers operate at 8 mph and are equipped with rear-mounted markings and lights to increase visibility. If you encounter a street sweeper on the road, depending on the configuration of the road, we suggest the following:

Two-lane roadway (e.g. US 20 north of US 250 E): Slow down and wait for an opportunity to safely pass on the left

One-lane roadway (e.g. John Warner Parkway): Slow down

Multiple lanes in both directions (e.g. Hydraulic Road): Pass on the left

Streets on the routes include parts of:

John Warner Parkway, Rio Road, Hydraulic Road, Georgetown Road, Barracks Road, Ivy Road, Fontaine Avenue Extended, 5th Street, Avon Street Extended, Mill Creek Drive, Scottsville Road, Stoney Point Road, and Richmond Road.

Residents with questions or concerns may call 434-296-5815 or email fesinquiry@albemarle.org.

