Stream the Magic of The Paramount Theater now online

The stage and screen are dark during the COVID-19 lockdown, but you can bring the magic of The Paramount Theater into your home.

The Paramount is partnering with Exhibition on Screen to bring their broadcasts into your home each week.

The theater is also partnering with Lorenzo Dickerson, of Maupintown Media, to stream his documentary, 3rd Street: Best Seats in the House, to your home.

3rd Street: Best Seats in the House premiered on The Paramount’s Big Screen in August and has shown in limited release since.

To stream these videos, visit The Paramount website. On the “Stream the Magic of The Paramount” page, click on the button “Buy Online Streaming Code Now.” Immediately after payment, you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for redeeming the online streaming code via the Paramount’s Vimeo account.

In addition to these paid streaming events, additional complimentary content can also be found on this page. This content includes, but is not limited to, the recording of How Charlottesville Got Its Theater Back, along with many streaming events of local partners.

Any questions regarding payment for these streamings can be directed to The Paramount Theater Box Office. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theparamount.net, by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, or by email at boxoffice@theparamount.net.

