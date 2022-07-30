Stream Health Initiative team to provide update to Albemarle County Board of Supervisors
The Stream Health Initiative team will present an update to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors at their Wednesday, August 3, meeting.
In 2017, the Board of Supervisors directed county staff to develop strategies for improving stream health and water quality in the county.
The project, referred to as the Stream Health Initiative, supports the objectives and strategies of the county’s comprehensive plan, which has a strong focus on protecting and improving water resources.
From 2018-2021, staff conducted extensive public engagement with community stakeholders to identify strategies related to development, and then focus on issues specific to the rural area.
In December of 2021, staff presented 14 proposals to the board, based on a culmination of the community feedback, staff analyses, and input from the board.
The proposals fell into three categories: 1) Regulatory; 2) Incentives and voluntary opportunities; and 3) Monitoring, education, and partnerships.
In 2022, County staff began the implementation stage of the project, focused on advancing selected projects.
