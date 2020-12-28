Strasburg woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police Trooper N. Wakeman is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County reported on Dec. 22 at 11:40 p.m. along Route 55 a half-mile north of Pangle Lane.
A 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling west on Route 55 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Kayla N. Beaty, 23, of Strasburg, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.
Beaty was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.