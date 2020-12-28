Strasburg woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County

Published Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, 3:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police Trooper N. Wakeman is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County reported on Dec. 22 at 11:40 p.m. along Route 55 a half-mile north of Pangle Lane.

A 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling west on Route 55 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Kayla N. Beaty, 23, of Strasburg, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.

Beaty was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related

Comments