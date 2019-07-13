Strasburg solid again in 4-0 Nationals win at Philly
Stephen Strasburg wasn’t exactly dominating, but he pitched around trouble in six shutout innings in a 4-0 Washington Nationals win at Philadelphia on Friday to start the second half of the 2019 season on a strong note for the Nats.
Strasburg (11-4, 3.46 ERA) allowed seven hits and walked one, striking out six, in his six innings of work.
The big righty has gone 8-1 with a 3.30 ERA in 10 starts dating back to May 18, with 69 strikeouts in 65.1 innings.
Victor Robles staked Strasburg to a 2-0 second-inning lead with a two-run bloop single in the second. A Ryan Zimmerman sac fly made it 3-0 an inning later.
Juan Soto tacked on an insurance run in the ninth with a sac fly.
The win pushes the Nats (48-42) a game and a half ahead of the Phillies in the second spot in the NL East.
Story by Chris Graham
