Strasburg, Rendon, lift Washington Nationals to Game 7, with 7-2 win

Stephen Strasburg pitched into the ninth, and Anthony Rendon drove in five runs. You know the rest based on that. There’s a Game 7 in the 2019 World Series.

The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 7-2 in Game 6. Take that, MLB!

There was, yes, more controversy, after home-plate umpire Sam Holbrook blew the call on a grounder in front of the plate off the bat of Trea Turner.

Witb Yan Gomes on first and nobody out, Turner beat the throw to first, and the ball bounded into foul territory, allowing Gomes to get to third, and Turner to get to second.

Holbrook, though, injected himself into the game, as Game 5 home-plate ump Lance Barksdale did, calling Turner out, saying Turner was in the baseline on the throw, despite the fact that Turner had touched first base before the throw arrived.

After a lengthy review, the call was upheld, and Gomes was sent back to first.

Asdrubal Cabrera popped up for out number two, but Rendon saved baseball with a two-out, two-run homer, pushing the lead to 5-2.

Strasburg was sublime, after giving up two runs in the first, on a sac fly by Jose Altueve and a two-out solo homer off the bat of Alex Bregman.

The righty, now with five wins in the 2019 postseason, went eight and a third innings, giving up just the two runs on five hits, striking out seven and walking two.

Washington, after winning the first two in Houston, then losing all three games in DC, got a first-inning run on an RBI single by Rendon, then two more in the fifth, on solo homers by Adam Eaton and Juan Soto off Justin Verlander, who took the loss, his sixth career loss in World Series games.

Another Rendon hit, a two-run double in the ninth, scored Eaton and Turner, with important insurance runs.

Sean Doolittle relieved Strasburg with one out in the ninth, and got Robinson Chirinos to pop out to second for the final out to send the series to a deciding seventh game.

Story by Chris Graham

