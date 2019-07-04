Strasburg gets win #10, K’s 14, as Nats top Marlins

Stephen Strasburg was dominant, striking out 14 in seven and a third two-hit, scoreless innings, in a 3-1 Washington Nationals win over Miami on Wednesday.

Strasburg (10-4, 3.64 ERA) didn’t even surrender a fly ball in the outing, his seventh win in eight decisions dating back to May 18.

Brian Dozier (13) and Matt Adams (13) each homered for the Nats, whose 25-10 record since May 24 is the best in MLB.

Sean Doolittle survived a rough ninth inning, in which he allowed three singles and hit a batter, to record his 19th save.

Washington (44-41) is six games back of Atlanta in the NL East, and is be in a three-way tie for the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google