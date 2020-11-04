Stovetop Firestop device helps stop two recent fires in Harrisonburg

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is heralding the success of community risk reduction efforts in the city that resulted in two fires that were extinguished by Stovetop Firestop® devices mounted in the exhaust hoods in the kitchen.

In both cases, no injuries were reported and there was minimal damage to the kitchen.

The Stovetop Firestop® devices are automatic cooktop fire suppressors that mount to a vent hood or microwave above a stove. If a fire breaks out on the stove, the flame activates a fuse that releases powder which puts the fire out.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department received a Fire Prevention Grant from the Department of Homeland Security in 2012 to purchase the devices and install them in occupancies around the city.

“This is a tremendous success story highlighting the critical importance of pro-active fire prevention efforts,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “These devices, like sprinklers, place a firefighter on duty in a home 24 hours day.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, home cooking fires represent the leading cause of U.S. home fires, with nearly half of all home fires involving cooking equipment; unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires.

Many cooking fires are preventable by following simple fire safety tips such as:

Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking; never leave cooking unattended

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — at least three feet away from your stovetop.

Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

The Stovetop Firestops® can be purchased online at stovetopfirestop.com or at local hardware stores.

