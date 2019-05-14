StoryWalk® grand opening at the Churchville Branch on May 20

A grand opening and ribbon cutting for Augusta County’s second StoryWalk® will be held at the Churchville Branch Library on Monday, May 20 at 4:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

The Augusta County StoryWalk® project began in July 2017 at the Churchville Branch Library as a temporary addition to the Churchville Summer Market. Due to its popularity, it remained in place and displayed three stories until it was dismantled that winter.

By early 2018, Library staff began partnering with Parks and Recreation staff to develop a plan to place other StoryWalks® at other county locations. Sponsorships were obtained from the Sullivan family, the Shenandoah Valley Kiwanis Club and the Stuarts Draft Lions Club. The first official StoryWalk® was installed at the Fishersville Library with the assistance of the County Maintenance Department and dedicated with the assistance of the Sullivan family on October 24, 2018.

StoryWalks® began in 2007 in Montpelier, Vermont with Anne Ferguson’s desire to keep people of all ages moving along on a walk by deconstructing and posting a book along a path. The Kellogg-Hubbard Library soon became a partner. There are StoryWalks® in all fifty states and twelve foreign countries.

If you are interested in sponsoring a StoryWalk®. Please contact Charley Schillinger at cschillinger@augustacountylibrary.org or Nick Grow at ngrow@co.augusta.va.us.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google